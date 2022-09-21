World's largest Portuguese folk dance held in Ontario

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An Ontario group gathered 747 people to perform a Portuguese folk dance and break a Guinness World Record.

The Portuguese Cultural Center of Mississauga hosted the Guinness World Record attempt for largest Portuguese folk dance during the weekend in the Streetsville area of the city.

The center, which planned the record attempt for about three years, said the number of participants was tallied at 747 people, narrowing besting the previous record of 744 people, which was set by the Recreational and Cultural Association of Rendilheiras do Monte Folklore Group in Vila do Conde, Portugal.

The cultural center put out the call for volunteers earlier in September and offered dance lessons for attendees.