Sept. 21, 2022 / 1:31 PM

Firefighters rescue blind dog that fell down hole at construction site

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California came to the rescue of a blind dog who escaped from his owner's yard and fell into a 15-foot-deep hole at a neighboring construction site.

The Pasadena Fire Department said a search and rescue crew was assisted by firefighters from Arcadia, South Pasadena and Glendale when the canine was reported in distress Tuesday night.

The 13-year-old dog's owner, who lives next to the construction site, said the blind canine, named Caesar, escaped through a hole in her fence.

Firefighters used a system of ropes and pulleys to lower a rescuer into the 3-foot-wide hole. The firefighter was able to fit Caesar with a harness and hoist him back up to solid ground.

Caesar did not appear to be injured and was reunited with his owner at the scene.

