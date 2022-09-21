Trending
Sept. 21, 2022 / 4:55 PM

Firefighter wrangles snake that slithered into undercarriage of car

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- An Oklahoma firefighter helped a resident with an unusual situation when a snake slithered into the undercarriage of her car.

The Enid Fire Department said firefighter Jaylen Goff came to the assistance of a woman who spotted a snake slithering into the undercarriage of her car.

"EFD gets to help with all kinds of emergencies," the department said in a Facebook post. "Firefighter Jaylen Goff was the right guy at the right time for this one."

A video posted by the department shows Goff pulling the snake out from under the car.

EFD said the snake, a nonvenomous bullsnake, was relocated out of town and released.

