Odd News
Sept. 21, 2022 / 4:35 PM

Bear found hiding under front porch of Colorado home

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- A wildlife officer responded to a Colorado home to evict an unwanted guest -- a bear taking shelter under the family's front porch.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region said Officer Corey Adler responded to a Colorado Springs-area home on a report of a bear underneath the home's front porch.

Adler used paintballs and a Taser to "haze" the bear out into the open and he then chased it away from the area.

"Hazing it saved it a critical 'strike' under CPW policy," CPW tweeted.

CPW spokesman Bill Vogrin said the "strike" would have given the bear an ear tag.

"That means, if it ever got in trouble again, it would be euthanized," Vogrin told KXRM-TV.

Virginia man's stop for coffee earns him a $250,000 lottery prize Floor caves in under New Jersey wedding reception Firefighters rescue blind dog that fell down hole at construction site

