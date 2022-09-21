Trending
Sept. 21, 2022 / 3:03 PM

Floor caves in under New Jersey wedding reception

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a New Jersey wedding reception when the second-story floor began to cave in under the revelers.

The Barnegat Light Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to the Daymark restaurant in Barnegat when attendees at a wedding on the second floor of the building reported the floor was collapsing.

"The floor did not collapse, but caved in resulting in the structure being unsafe for the meantime," the department said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters credited the DJ at the wedding reception with announcing the issue and making sure everyone safely vacated the building.

Newlyweds Cassidy and Brian Gagliardotto said the reception was just getting underway with about 200 guests when the floor started to cave in.

"Our DJ just kicked it off and we were like three songs in," Brian Gagliardotto told WABC-TV. "Luckily we were able to get all our first dances in, all our speeches in."

Firefighters said Daymark will remain closed until the building is structurally sound.

The couple said the wedding reception continued at a new relocation.

"We knew where my parents were staying and we moved to that location and the party just continued on," Brian Gagliardotto said.

