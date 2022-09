Marcia Finney said her usual store was closed when she went in search of potato chips, so she went to a second business and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said a trip to buy potato chips took an unexpected detour and led to her winning a $100,000 lottery prize. Marcia Finney, 44, of Shelby, told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she went out to buy gas and potato chips, but found her usual store was closed, leading her to instead visit Mike's Food Store on Earl Road in Shelby for her snack. Advertisement

"I wasn't even supposed to be at that store," Finney said.

While at the store, Finney decided to buy a $25 Spectacular Riches scratch-off lottery ticket and soon discovered it was a $100,000 winner.

"When I saw all those zeroes, I had to wipe my eyes and look again," she said. "I kept saying, 'This is not real, it's not real.'"

Finney said it took time for the reality to become clear.

"I just kept sitting there staring at it," she said. "I was in shock."

Finney said her prize money will allow her to finally find a place to call home.

"I've been looking for somewhere to live for like two years," Finney said. "Now I can have a place of my own."

Advertisement