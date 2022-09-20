Trending
Sept. 20, 2022 / 10:57 AM

Travelers record loose llama running on British highway

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A surprised couple traveling on a British highway captured video when they encountered some unusual oncoming traffic -- a running llama or alpaca.

James Tadman, who posted the footage to Twitter, said his girlfriend recorded the video from the passenger seat while he was driving on the A66 near Darlington, County Durham.

"Not every day you see an alpaca galloping down the A66 near Darlington," he tweeted.

It was unclear whether the animal in the video was a llama or an alpaca.

"We were driving and the car in front slowed down, so we pulled over thinking police car, ambulance, or fire engine was coming past, and then saw thing white, horse-like animal running past," Tadman told the Northern Echo. "As it was in such close proximity, we worked out it wasn't a horse, it was a llama. It was running down the road with cars slowly following it."

The origins of the animal were unclear.

Tow truck used to lift massive alligator out of Texas road
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Tow truck used to lift massive alligator out of Texas road
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An alligator found in the middle of a Texas road was so large that authorities ended up getting help from a tow truck to lift the reptile into the bed of a pickup truck.
Trailer crash spills hundreds of pounds of grapes onto California highway
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Trailer crash spills hundreds of pounds of grapes onto California highway
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A trailer collided with a guard rail on a California highway and spilled hundreds of pounds of freshly harvested grapes into the roadway.
Man visits 67 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man visits 67 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An English man broke a Guinness World Record by having a drink at 67 different pubs in a single 24-hour period.
Iowa woman wins second $100,000 lottery prize in just over two years
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Iowa woman wins second $100,000 lottery prize in just over two years
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An Iowa woman scored a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over two years after collecting the same amount from another game.
Stranded kitten rescued from top of utility pole
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Stranded kitten rescued from top of utility pole
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Peru came to the rescue of a cat spotted stranded amid the dangerous cables at the top of a utility pole.
Police remove snake from Alabama toilet
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Police remove snake from Alabama toilet
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Alabama responded to a residence to deal with an unusual situation when the homeowner found a snake in their toilet.
Animal rescuers tracking lost cow in Long Island
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Animal rescuers tracking lost cow in Long Island
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An animal rescue organization in New York said personnel are trying to locate a 750-pound cow that escaped from a farm and has been on the loose for more than three weeks.
Idaho man rides unicycle over 30 miles while juggling
Odd News // 1 day ago
Idaho man rides unicycle over 30 miles while juggling
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An Idaho man rode a unicycle for more than 30 miles while juggling to break a Guinness World Record.
'Unpatriotic' raccoons repeatedly invade official's home, poop on flag
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Unpatriotic' raccoons repeatedly invade official's home, poop on flag
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A county official in New York said his home has repeatedly been invaded by raccoons -- and one of the "unpatriotic" animals pooped on a flag.
Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- State wildlife officials responded to Colorado State University's campus Friday when a bear wandered onto campus and climbed a tree.
