Police in Kewaskum, Wis., are warning visitors to Reigle Family Park to use caution after an alligator sighting was reported in the park's pond. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Police in a Wisconsin town are warning residents to use caution in a local park after reports of an alligator sighting in a pond. Kewaskum Police Department Chief Tom Bishop said in a Facebook post that officers received a report Sunday of an alligator swimming in the pond at Reigle Family Park. Advertisement

"We received assistance from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, but were unsuccessful in locating the alligator," Bishop wrote.

Bishop said investigators suspect the animal could also be a black caiman, a South American species related to the American alligator. He said the reptile was likely raised as a pet before being set free by its owner.

"If anyone sees this reptile, try to get a photo so we can positively identify the animal and contact our department or the DNR," Bishop wrote. "There is an animal rescue that the DNR will use to relocate the alligator to if found."