World's longest hopscotch course created at Colorado park

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A campaign encouraging kids to play outdoors broke a Guinness World Record by creating a 4.37-mile-long hopscotch course.

Generation Wild Colorado, a campaign created by Great Outdoors Colorado to encourage outdoor play, created the hopscotch course near the swim beach at Chatfield State Park in Littleton.

The course was measured at 4.37 miles long, breaking the previous Guinness World Record for longest hopscotch game. The previous record was set by Georgia Tech students in April of this year.

Generation Wild Colorado said the hopscotch course is now open to the public.