Scot Burner broke a Guinness World Record at the National Corvette Museum in Kentucky when he drove a mile in reverse with a time of 75.18 seconds. Photo courtesy of the National Corvette Museum

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A driver at a Kentucky race track broke a Guinness World Record when he drove a Corvette in reverse for one mile for 75.18 seconds. Scot Burner took on the record for fastest mile driven in reverse at the National Corvette Museum's NCM Motorsports Park in Bowling Green. Advertisement

Burner, whose YouTube channel, Always In Reverse, features him testing out the reverse-driving capabilities of various vehicles, drove a 2017 Corvette in his record attempt.

He managed the mile in 75.18 seconds, smashing the previous record of 97.02 seconds.

Burner said he decided to pursue the record after discovering the previous record was a time he had already unofficially beaten. He said it took about two years to ensure all Guinness World Records rules would be followed in his attempt.