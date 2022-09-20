Trending
Sept. 20, 2022 / 2:55 PM

Colorado wildlife officers free elk entangled in fencing on highway

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Colorado came to the rescue of a bull elk that became entangled in fencing and wound up stranded in the middle of a busy intersection.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said in a news release that officers responded alongside the Estes Park Police Department when a bull elk ended up stuck in the intersection of Highway 7 and Highway 36 near Estes Park with about 30 feet of fencing entangled in its antlers.

The elk was tranquilized to allow the officers to remove the fencing and transport the animal to a more suitable area for release.

"We were grateful for the opportunity to free the elk of the fencing on its antlers and remove it from the dangerous intersection. We also want to thank the local residents who reported this to us immediately, so we were able to have a quick response and freed the elk without it sustaining any serious injury," CPW District Wildlife Manager Clayton Brossart said in the news release.

