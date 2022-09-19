Trailer crash spills hundreds of pounds of grapes onto California highway

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A trailer collided with a guard rail on a California highway and spilled hundreds of pounds of freshly harvested grapes into the roadway.

The California Highway Patrol said a truck was hauling a flatbed trailer loaded with grape containers on northbound U.S. 101 in Petaluma about 12:30 p.m. Sunday when the trailer went over the guardrail and spilled its load into the left two lanes.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Traffic was limited to a single lane while Caltrans crews worked to clear the grapes from the roadway. All lanes were reported after about three hours, but traffic observers warned there were residual delays from the closure.