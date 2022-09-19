Stranded kitten rescued from top of utility pole

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Peru came to the rescue of a cat spotted stranded amid the dangerous cables at the top of a utility pole.

The British Fire Brigade Victoria 8 Volunteer Fire Company said the kitten was spotted stranded atop the utility pole near the Gamarra Commercial Emporium in Lima's Victoria district.

"Animals also deserve our attention," firefighters said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the top of the pole and bring the kitten back to solid ground.