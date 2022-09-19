Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 1:24 PM

Stranded kitten rescued from top of utility pole

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Peru came to the rescue of a cat spotted stranded amid the dangerous cables at the top of a utility pole.

The British Fire Brigade Victoria 8 Volunteer Fire Company said the kitten was spotted stranded atop the utility pole near the Gamarra Commercial Emporium in Lima's Victoria district.

Advertisement

"Animals also deserve our attention," firefighters said in a Facebook post.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach the top of the pole and bring the kitten back to solid ground.

Read More

Police remove snake from Alabama toilet Animal rescuers tracking lost cow in Long Island Idaho man rides unicycle over 30 miles while juggling

Latest Headlines

Iowa woman wins second $100,000 lottery prize in just over two years
Odd News // 6 minutes ago
Iowa woman wins second $100,000 lottery prize in just over two years
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An Iowa woman scored a $100,000 jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket just over two years after collecting the same amount from another game.
Police remove snake from Alabama toilet
Odd News // 46 minutes ago
Police remove snake from Alabama toilet
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Alabama responded to a residence to deal with an unusual situation when the homeowner found a snake in their toilet.
Animal rescuers tracking lost cow in Long Island
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Animal rescuers tracking lost cow in Long Island
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An animal rescue organization in New York said personnel are trying to locate a 750-pound cow that escaped from a farm and has been on the loose for more than three weeks.
Idaho man rides unicycle over 30 miles while juggling
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man rides unicycle over 30 miles while juggling
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An Idaho man rode a unicycle for more than 30 miles while juggling to break a Guinness World Record.
'Unpatriotic' raccoons repeatedly invade official's home, poop on flag
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Unpatriotic' raccoons repeatedly invade official's home, poop on flag
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A county official in New York said his home has repeatedly been invaded by raccoons -- and one of the "unpatriotic" animals pooped on a flag.
Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree
Odd News // 2 days ago
Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- State wildlife officials responded to Colorado State University's campus Friday when a bear wandered onto campus and climbed a tree.
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 days ago
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Google mistakenly deposits $249,999 into security expert's account
Odd News // 2 days ago
Google mistakenly deposits $249,999 into security expert's account
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A Google spokesperson said a nearly $250,000 payment placed in the account of a confused cybersecurity professional was the "result of human error."
Missing cat returns home, rings doorbell in New York
Odd News // 2 days ago
Missing cat returns home, rings doorbell in New York
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A New York family's security camera was recording when their cat, missing for four days, returned home and rang the doorbell to be let inside.
Denver airport has the world's largest animal therapy program
Odd News // 3 days ago
Denver airport has the world's largest animal therapy program
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Denver International Airport's Canine Airport Therapy Squad, or CATS, was awarded a Guinness World Record as the world's largest airport therapy animal program.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Google mistakenly deposits $249,999 into security expert's account
Google mistakenly deposits $249,999 into security expert's account
Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree
Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree
Missing cat returns home, rings doorbell in New York
Missing cat returns home, rings doorbell in New York
Denver airport has the world's largest animal therapy program
Denver airport has the world's largest animal therapy program
Arizona shop's 266 milkshake flavors earn Guinness World Record
Arizona shop's 266 milkshake flavors earn Guinness World Record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement