Sept. 19, 2022 / 11:21 AM

Animal rescuers tracking lost cow in Long Island

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An animal rescue organization in New York said personnel are trying to locate a 750-pound cow that escaped from a farm and has been on the loose for more than three weeks.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said the cow, dubbed Vienna, escaped from Jerry's Farms on Wading River Road in Manorville on Aug. 27, and has been on the loose ever since, despite numerous sightings.

The group shared a video to Facebook showing the most recent Vienna sighting, at the Pine Hill Golf and Country Club in Manorville late last week.

"We hope we can locate where she is. We're asking everyone to please stay back, let the professionals do what they have got to do," Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League told News12.

Rescuers said a new home is being prepared for the cow at the Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey.

