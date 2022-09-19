Tow truck used to lift massive alligator out of Texas road

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An alligator found in the middle of a Texas road was so large that authorities ended up getting help from a tow truck to lift the reptile into the bed of a pickup truck.

Harris County Constable Precinct 4 said officers responded to an Atascocita neighborhood early Monday morning after a 12-foot alligator was spotted wandering the area.

Officers arrived to find the large gator occupying the middle of the road.

A specialist wrangler responded to the scene with a pickup truck and was able to capture and restrain the gator.

The trapper and police ended up soliciting the help of a tow truck to lift the massive gator into the back of the trapper's pickup.

Police said the alligator was turned over to local animal control officials.