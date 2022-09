Nathan Crimp of Brighton, England, broke a Guinness World Record by visiting 67 pubs in 24 hours. File Photo by lgbsneak/ Flickr

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- An English man broke a Guinness World Record by having a drink at 67 different pubs in a single 24-hour period. Nathan Crimp, 22, took on the record for most pubs visited in 24 hours (individual), and he ended up visiting 67 pubs in the Brighton, England, area in the space of about 17 hours. Advertisement

Crimp, who was accompanied by a pair of friends, aimed to beat the record of 56 pubs, which was set by Gareth Murphy over the course of 10 hours in Cardiff, Wales, earlier this year.

"It was easily the hardest thing I've ever done. I completely underestimated just how hard it was actually going to be," Crimp told the Liverpool Echo.

"The plan was to try and keep it sober for the first 25 pubs, but that went out the window 15 pubs in. I had to mix it up a little bit, I tried to drink alcohol in one and non-alcoholic drink in another -- trying to space it out," he said.

Guinness rules required Crimp to have a drink at each pub and collect evidence including receipts and witness signatures.

"The hardest part was constantly having to go to the toilet, which took up the majority of the time," Crimp said.