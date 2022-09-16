'Unpatriotic' raccoons repeatedly invade official's home, poop on flag

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A county official in New York said his home has repeatedly been invaded by raccoons -- and one of the "unpatriotic" animals pooped on a flag.

Sam Fein, an Albany County legislator representing the 6th district, said raccoons have invaded his home in the South End of Albany on three occasions in recent weeks.

Fein said the first incident was when he left a back door ajar for his cat, the second was when he was having a cat door installed and the third involved the raccoons chewing through a screen to gain access.

The legislator said the most recent incident happened while he was visiting Lake George for the weekend and got a call from his neighbors about mysterious noises coming from his apartment.

"I have an indoor camera so I logged in on to my camera and I saw I have a raccoon in my house," Fein told WNYT/WHEC.

He said the repeat visitors have stolen food, rummaged through his belongings and left behind some unsavory messes.

"I noticed they got into a cabinet that had a folded up American flag in it and they pooped on the American flag," Fein said.

He told the Albany Times-Union that incident must have involved "an unpatriotic raccoon."