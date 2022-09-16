Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 5:25 PM

'Unpatriotic' raccoons repeatedly invade official's home, poop on flag

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A county official in New York said his home has repeatedly been invaded by raccoons -- and one of the "unpatriotic" animals pooped on a flag.

Sam Fein, an Albany County legislator representing the 6th district, said raccoons have invaded his home in the South End of Albany on three occasions in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Fein said the first incident was when he left a back door ajar for his cat, the second was when he was having a cat door installed and the third involved the raccoons chewing through a screen to gain access.

The legislator said the most recent incident happened while he was visiting Lake George for the weekend and got a call from his neighbors about mysterious noises coming from his apartment.

"I have an indoor camera so I logged in on to my camera and I saw I have a raccoon in my house," Fein told WNYT/WHEC.

He said the repeat visitors have stolen food, rummaged through his belongings and left behind some unsavory messes.

"I noticed they got into a cabinet that had a folded up American flag in it and they pooped on the American flag," Fein said.

Advertisement

He told the Albany Times-Union that incident must have involved "an unpatriotic raccoon."

Read More

Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize Google mistakenly deposits $249,999 into security expert's account

Latest Headlines

Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree
Odd News // 16 minutes ago
Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- State wildlife officials responded to Colorado State University's campus Friday when a bear wandered onto campus and climbed a tree.
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 26 minutes ago
Car trouble leads Missouri man to $100,000 lottery prize
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000.
Google mistakenly deposits $249,999 into security expert's account
Odd News // 56 minutes ago
Google mistakenly deposits $249,999 into security expert's account
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A Google spokesperson said a nearly $250,000 payment placed in the account of a confused cybersecurity professional was the "result of human error."
Missing cat returns home, rings doorbell in New York
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Missing cat returns home, rings doorbell in New York
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A New York family's security camera was recording when their cat, missing for four days, returned home and rang the doorbell to be let inside.
Denver airport has the world's largest animal therapy program
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Denver airport has the world's largest animal therapy program
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Denver International Airport's Canine Airport Therapy Squad, or CATS, was awarded a Guinness World Record as the world's largest airport therapy animal program.
Utah community attempts to build world's largest blanket fort
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Utah community attempts to build world's largest blanket fort
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A Utah company came together at a sports field to attempt the Guinness World Record for the world's largest blanket fort.
Decision to visit a second store leads woman to $300,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Decision to visit a second store leads woman to $300,000 lottery prize
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said her decision to visit a second store to buy a lottery ticket led to her winning $300,000.
Arizona shop's 266 milkshake flavors earn Guinness World Record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Arizona shop's 266 milkshake flavors earn Guinness World Record
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- An Arizona ice cream shop earned a Guinness World Record by offering 266 milkshake flavors -- and making them all in just over an hour.
Deputies chase calf on Louisiana highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deputies chase calf on Louisiana highway
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Police and sheriff's deputies in Louisiana participated in an "impromptu rodeo" when a loose calf was found running loose on a highway.
Kansas man's collection of Chiefs memorabilia earns world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Kansas man's collection of Chiefs memorabilia earns world record
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Kansas man who owns 1,110 pieces of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia earned a Guinness World Record for the size of his collection.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Missouri woman's $1M lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash
Missouri woman's $1M lottery ticket nearly ended up in the trash
Arizona shop's 266 milkshake flavors earn Guinness World Record
Arizona shop's 266 milkshake flavors earn Guinness World Record
Loose goat 'terrorizes' Arizona residents, pees on deputy
Loose goat 'terrorizes' Arizona residents, pees on deputy
Man uses address from TV to play lottery, wins $50,000
Man uses address from TV to play lottery, wins $50,000
Toy Hall of Fame finalists include Breyer horses, Masters of the Universe
Toy Hall of Fame finalists include Breyer horses, Masters of the Universe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement