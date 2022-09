A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making an unscheduled stop at the store at which he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A Missouri man said car trouble led to his making a stop at which he bought a lottery ticket and won $100,000. The player told Missouri Lottery officials he made an unplanned stop recently at Casey's General Store in Doniphan because his car was overheating.

While there, he bought a Fun 5s scratch-off lottery ticket. The man scratched off the ticket and handed it back to the clerk to scan.

"She told me I won $100,000, and I was like, 'Sweet mother, Jesus,'" the player recalled. "I guess it was my day."

The winner said he plans to use his prize money to replace the overheating vehicle.