Sept. 16, 2022 / 5:09 PM

Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- State wildlife officials responded to Colorado State University's campus Friday when a bear wandered onto campus and climbed a tree.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed officers removed a young black bear from a tree on the CSU Oval in Fort Collins about 10:30 a.m.

School officials had issued a warning for students to avoid the area due to the bear's presence about two hours earlier.

Wildlife officers said the bear would be relocated to a mountain area.

The bear was the second to visit the school's campus within a month. CSU Police and Safety said in a late August Facebook post that a bear wandered into the South Campus area. Police worked with wildlife officers to capture and relocate the bruin.

Google mistakenly deposits $249,999 into security expert's account Missing cat returns home, rings doorbell in New York Denver airport has the world's largest animal therapy program

