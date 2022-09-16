Bear wanders onto Colorado State University campus, climbs tree

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- State wildlife officials responded to Colorado State University's campus Friday when a bear wandered onto campus and climbed a tree.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed officers removed a young black bear from a tree on the CSU Oval in Fort Collins about 10:30 a.m.

School officials had issued a warning for students to avoid the area due to the bear's presence about two hours earlier.

Wildlife officers said the bear would be relocated to a mountain area.

The bear was the second to visit the school's campus within a month. CSU Police and Safety said in a late August Facebook post that a bear wandered into the South Campus area. Police worked with wildlife officers to capture and relocate the bruin.