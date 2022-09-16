Trending
Sept. 16, 2022 / 11:13 AM

Utah community attempts to build world's largest blanket fort

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A Utah company came together at a sports field to attempt the Guinness World Record for the world's largest blanket fort.

The event, organized by networking group Tacos Together, Moxie Weighted Blankets and Real Salt Lake, aimed to create a 10,000-square-foot blanket fort Thursday at Rio Tinto Stadium in Lehi.

The fort aimed to break the record of 6,736 square feet. Organizers said all of the blankets used in the attempt would be donated to a local homeless shelter.

Guinness officials had not yet determined Friday whether the record attempt was a success.

