Denver airport has the world's largest animal therapy program

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Denver International Airport's Canine Airport Therapy Squad, or CATS, was awarded a Guinness World Record as the world's largest airport therapy animal program.

The CATS program, which began in 2015 with 28 dogs from 14 breeds, now includes 84 dogs from 33 breeds and one cat.

The animals are taken to locations around the airport with plaid vests inviting travelers to "pet me."

The record-keeping organization said the program will appear in the 2022 Guinness Book of World Records as the world's largest airport therapy animal program.

"We are extremely proud of our CATS program and grateful for all the volunteers who donate their time to bring joy to our passengers and employees," airport CEO Phil Washington was quoted by KUSA-TV as saying at a Thursday ceremony. "The continued growth of the program is a testament to the positive impact it has on travelers, and we look forward to welcoming even more teams as we continue to grow this beloved program."