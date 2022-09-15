Trending
Odd News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 10:51 AM

Deputies chase calf on Louisiana highway

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Police and sheriff's deputies in Louisiana participated in an "impromptu rodeo" when a loose calf was found running loose on a highway.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies and officers from the Covington Police Department responded to Highway 190 on Wednesday when a young cow was spotted in the roadway.

Deputies said a woman had been transporting the calf in "a makeshift trailer" on a road near the highway when the trailer gate came open, allowing the bovine to escape.

The calf ran through traffic on the highway before darting into the nearby woods, where it was able to elude deputies.

"Apparently our deputies are good at catching bad guys but not so good at catching baby cows," the sheriff's office said.

Kansas man's collection of Chiefs memorabilia earns world record Two black mamba snakes captured in South Africa home in two days One gibbon captured, another remains loose after zoo escape

Kansas man's collection of Chiefs memorabilia earns world record
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Kansas man's collection of Chiefs memorabilia earns world record
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Kansas man who owns 1,110 pieces of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia earned a Guinness World Record for the size of his collection.
Two black mamba snakes captured in South Africa home in two days
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Two black mamba snakes captured in South Africa home in two days
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police and reptile wranglers responded to a South African home twice in two days when the homeowner discovered black mamba snakes inside the house.
One gibbon captured, another remains loose after zoo escape
Odd News // 18 hours ago
One gibbon captured, another remains loose after zoo escape
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in England said one gibbon was captured and another remains on the loose after the two primates escaped from their enclosure.
Man uses address from TV to play lottery, wins $50,000
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Man uses address from TV to play lottery, wins $50,000
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who saw the same address on TV twice ended up using the number combination to play the lottery and won $50,000.
Escaped sheep stops traffic in both directions on British highway
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Escaped sheep stops traffic in both directions on British highway
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Traffic was backed up for miles on a British highway after a runaway sheep made its way onto the road.
Toy Hall of Fame finalists include Breyer horses, Masters of the Universe
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Toy Hall of Fame finalists include Breyer horses, Masters of the Universe
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Strong National Museum of Play announced this year's finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame include bingo, Breyer horses, Lite-Brite, Catan and Masters of the Universe.
Wolf reported on the loose near Oklahoma daycare was a 'cuddly puppy'
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Wolf reported on the loose near Oklahoma daycare was a 'cuddly puppy'
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Police in Oklahoma said they were responded to reports of a wolf wandering around a daycare and ended up reuniting the "cuddly" wolf-dog hybrid with its owner.
Loose goat 'terrorizes' Arizona residents, pees on deputy
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose goat 'terrorizes' Arizona residents, pees on deputy
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Arizona sheriff's office said a loose goat "terrorized" a community for hours before being apprehended -- and promptly urinating on a deputy.
Police rescue kitten running loose in traffic on South Carolina bridge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police rescue kitten running loose in traffic on South Carolina bridge
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina came to the rescue of a kitten spotted running loose in traffic on a highway bridge.
British man aims for Guinness World Record with 22-foot mobility scooter
Odd News // 1 day ago
British man aims for Guinness World Record with 22-foot mobility scooter
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A British inventor is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a 22-foot-long mobility scooter he believes to be the world's longest.
