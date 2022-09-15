Deputies chase calf on Louisiana highway

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Police and sheriff's deputies in Louisiana participated in an "impromptu rodeo" when a loose calf was found running loose on a highway.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that deputies and officers from the Covington Police Department responded to Highway 190 on Wednesday when a young cow was spotted in the roadway.

Advertisement

Deputies said a woman had been transporting the calf in "a makeshift trailer" on a road near the highway when the trailer gate came open, allowing the bovine to escape.

The calf ran through traffic on the highway before darting into the nearby woods, where it was able to elude deputies.

"Apparently our deputies are good at catching bad guys but not so good at catching baby cows," the sheriff's office said.