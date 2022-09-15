Arizona shop's 266 milkshake flavors earn Guinness World Record

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- An Arizona ice cream shop earned a Guinness World Record by offering 266 milkshake flavors -- and making them all in just over an hour.

Snow Cap, an ice cream shop in Seligman, attempted the Guinness World Record for most milkshake flavors on display and the event was timed to coincide with a visit from motor oil company Mobil 1 as part of its Keep Route 66 tour.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator was on hand as the shop's owners, the Delgadillo family, made every milkshake on the menu in about 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The unusual flavors prepared by the shop include peanut butter and onion ring; banana and chili; and orange and fish burger.