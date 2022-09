The Paignton Zoo in England said one gibbon remained on the loose Wednesday after two of the primates escaped from their enclosure. Photo by beauty_of_nature/Pixabay.com

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Officials at a zoo in England said one gibbon was captured and another remains on the loose after the two primates escaped from their enclosure. The Paignton Zoo, which reopened Wednesday after being closed for two weeks due to an avian flu outbreak, was evacuated in the afternoon when two gibbons escaped from their enclosure. Advertisement

A zoo representative said one of the gibbons was safely recaptured shortly after the escape, but a second primate remained on the loose hours later.

Gibbons do not typically pose a danger to humans, but can become aggressive when they feel threatened.