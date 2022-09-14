Kansas man's collection of Chiefs memorabilia earns world record

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A Kansas man who owns 1,110 pieces of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia earned a Guinness World Record for the size of his collection.

Curt Herrman, who first sought the record when his collection totaled only about 550 pieces in October 2020, received word from Guinness World Records that his now-1,110-piece collection has been verified as the world's largest collection of Kansas City Chiefs memorabilia.

Advertisement

Herrman said it took a lot of time and effort to get the record-keeping organization to approve the application for his "Chiefseum."

"The toughest part was, I had to send lots of pictures of just how the whole room is and everything I have together," Herrman told KSNT-TV.

"But, I had to do a video of me counting everything. I mean, basically just, one, two, three, four, five, all the way up to the end. But I also had to have three witnesses. I had to have an elected official, a police officer and a Chiefs subject matter expert."