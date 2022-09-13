Trending
Odd News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 1:19 PM

Hotel breaks Guinness World Record with 167.4-gallon Negroni cocktail

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Bangkok hotel earned a Guinness World Record by mixing up a massive 167.4-gallon Negroni cocktail.

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok announced on Facebook it earned the Guinness World Record for largest Negroni cocktail in a specially made container in its outdoor garden Urban Oasis garden.

The cocktail contained about 55.5 gallons each of gin, Campari and Rosso Vermouth.

A Guinness adjudicator was on hand to verify the cocktail beat the previous record of 133.14 gallons, which was set at The Sicilian Butcher in Phoenix, Ariz., in October 2018.

