Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 1:35 PM

Raccoon rescued from drowning in Long Island storm drain

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in New York came to the rescue of a raccoon that was in danger of drowning after being found treading water in a storm drain.

Police in Port Jefferson, Long Island, called the Strong Island Animal Rescue League for assistance when a resident reported the struggling raccoon and rescuer Frankie Floridia rushed to the scene.

Advertisement

Floridia said the raccoon was struggling to swim in the storm drain and was in danger of drowning, especially with more rain expected in the ensuing hours.

"He barely had any time left, especially with the rain coming," Floridia told Patch. "With the rising tide, it would have consumed him. He would have been finished."

A video posted to Facebook by Strong Island Animal Rescue League shows Floridia using a catch pole to fish the snarling raccoon out of the water and into a plastic container.

Floridia said the raccoon was released back into the wild.

"Everything was fine," he said. "The raccoon was completely fine. It was very healthy."

Read More

Hotel breaks Guinness World Record with 167.4-gallon Negroni cocktail Pig captured after days on the loose in North Carolina David Rush catches 77 marshmallows in his mouth on 'Live'

Latest Headlines

6-foot boa constrictor escapes owner's home in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 8 minutes ago
6-foot boa constrictor escapes owner's home in Pennsylvania
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Authorities in Pennsylvania are warning members of the public to be on the lookout for a 6-foot boa constrictor who escaped from his owner's home.
Hotel breaks Guinness World Record with 167.4-gallon Negroni cocktail
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Hotel breaks Guinness World Record with 167.4-gallon Negroni cocktail
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A Bangkok hotel earned a Guinness World Record by mixing up a massive 167.4-gallon Negroni cocktail.
Pig captured after days on the loose in North Carolina
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Pig captured after days on the loose in North Carolina
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in North Carolina captured a pig that had been seen wandering loose through a neighborhood for at least two days.
David Rush catches 77 marshmallows in his mouth on 'Live'
Odd News // 3 hours ago
David Rush catches 77 marshmallows in his mouth on 'Live'
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record on the set of "Live with Kelly and Ryan" by catching 77 marshmallows in his mouth.
Crash covers Georgia highway in Bud Light
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Crash covers Georgia highway in Bud Light
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Georgia highway was littered with cases of beer Monday when a truck carrying a load of Bud Light was involved in a crash.
Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party, eats cupcakes
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party, eats cupcakes
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut and was filmed feasting on cupcakes while the party-goers fled inside.
Philadelphia woman catches raccoon lounging in her hammock
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Philadelphia woman catches raccoon lounging in her hammock
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia woman captured video when she looked out a window and was confronted with an unexpected site: a raccoon lounging in her hammock.
Maryland woman buys tickets for wrong lottery drawing, wins $50,000
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Maryland woman buys tickets for wrong lottery drawing, wins $50,000
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who accidentally bought tickets for the wrong lottery drawing ended up winning a $50,000 prize as a result of the error.
Italian chefs break Guinness World Record with 70-foot cannolo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Italian chefs break Guinness World Record with 70-foot cannolo
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A team of chefs in Italy broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a cannolo measuring 70 feet and 3.7 inches long.
Man trying to rescue cat from Ohio storm drain gets stuck in grate
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man trying to rescue cat from Ohio storm drain gets stuck in grate
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a man who got his leg stuck in the steel grate of a storm drain cover while attempting to rescue a cat.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party, eats cupcakes
Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party, eats cupcakes
Swimmer finds wedding ring lost in channel 17 years earlier
Swimmer finds wedding ring lost in channel 17 years earlier
Crash covers Georgia highway in Bud Light
Crash covers Georgia highway in Bud Light
Philadelphia woman catches raccoon lounging in her hammock
Philadelphia woman catches raccoon lounging in her hammock
127 dogs attend movie showing, break world record
127 dogs attend movie showing, break world record
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement