Police rescue kitten running loose in traffic on South Carolina bridge

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Carolina rescued a kitten spotted running loose in traffic on a highway bridge.

The Charleston Police Department said officers responded to the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, which spans the Cooper River on U.S. Route 17, when a kitten was reported dodging vehicles in traffic.

Officers were able to catch the kitten, which they nicknamed Officer Whiskers.

Police said the kitten would be examined by a veterinarian before being made available for adoption.