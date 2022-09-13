British man aims for Guinness World Record with 22-foot mobility scooter

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A British inventor is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for a 22-foot-long mobility scooter he believes to be the world's longest.

Kevin Nicks, 57, who previously earned Guinness World Records for creating the world's fastest motorized shed and the world's fastest wheelbarrow, said he decided to take on the title of world's longest mobility scooter after discovering the current record stands at 10 feet, 4 inches.

Nicks, of Chipping Norton, England, said Guinness rules stipulate that his creation must be a standard mobility scooter with no wheels in the middle to support the extra weight. Nicks said he will have to demonstrate the scooter can travel at least 328 feet under its own power to qualify for the title.

The inventor said he will officially attempt the record later this month at Elvington Airfield in Yorkshire, England.