David Rush catches 77 marshmallows in his mouth on 'Live'

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- An Idaho man broke a Guinness World Record on the set of Live with Kelly and Ryan by catching 77 marshmallows in his mouth.

David Rush -- who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education -- and neighbor Jonathan Hannon appeared on Live Monday to attempt a record and celebrate the 2023 Guinness Book of World Records launch in New York City.

Rush and Hannon took on the record for most marshmallows caught in the mouth shot off a homemade catapult in one minute, a record Rush previously attempted with his brother-in-law. Rush said his previous attempt resulted in 59 catches, but that number was still awaiting verification by Guinness.

Hannon operated the catapult made from popsicle sticks, a mousetrap, rubber bands and hot glue to launch the marshmallows into Rush's mouth. Rush ended up catching 77 marshmallows in 1 minute, successfully breaking the record.