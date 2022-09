Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Philadelphia woman captured video when she looked out a window and was confronted with an unexpected site: a raccoon lounging in her hammock.

Sarah McAnulty said in a Twitter post she was at her home in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia when she spotted a raccoon using the hammock outside.

"Excuse me, who taught the raccoon on my back porch how to use a hammock?" McAnulty wrote.

McAnulty said the raccoon remained in the hammock for most of the night.