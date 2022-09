A Maryland woman who meant to buy tickets for a Multi-Match lottery drawing bought tickets for a Bonus Match 5 drawing by mistake and won $50,000. File Photo by Robert Lessmann/Shutterstock

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman who accidentally bought tickets for the wrong lottery drawing ended up winning a $50,000 prize as a result of the error. The 70-year-old Laurel woman told Maryland Lottery officials she visited the Shoppers store in Laurel to pick up some tickets for the Sept. 1 Multi-Match drawing. Advertisement

The woman said it wasn't until she was checking her tickets after the drawing that she realized she had mistakenly bought tickets for the Bonus Match 5 drawing instead of Multi-Match.

One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

"I couldn't believe it because I had only ever won $500 dollars before, so this is by far my biggest win. I have so many plans for this money," the winner said.

The woman said her plans for the winnings include paying off her mortgage and funding her retirement.