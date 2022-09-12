Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 1:50 PM

Italian chefs break Guinness World Record with 70-foot cannolo

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A team of chefs in Italy broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a cannolo measuring 70 feet and 3.7 inches long.

The record attempt Sunday in Caltanissetta, Sicily, featured a team of chefs from across Italy coming together to cook the world's longest cannolo -- a dessert better known as the plural cannoli.

Advertisement

The massive shell was filled with more than 1,500 pounds of ricotta, organizers said.

The attempt was organized by Ristoworld Italia and led by master pastry chef Lillo Defraia.

The 70-foot, 3.7-inch cannolo took the record from a 16-foot, 4.9-inch cannolo made in 2016.

Read More

Man trying to rescue cat from Ohio storm drain gets stuck in grate 127 dogs attend movie showing, break world record 2,098 toy trucks spell out sentence for Guinness World Record

Latest Headlines

Man trying to rescue cat from Ohio storm drain gets stuck in grate
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Man trying to rescue cat from Ohio storm drain gets stuck in grate
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a man who got his leg stuck in the steel grate of a storm drain cover while attempting to rescue a cat.
127 dogs attend movie showing, break world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
127 dogs attend movie showing, break world record
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- An outdoor showing of the film 101 Dalmatians in England broke a Guinness World Record when 127 dogs attended the film.
2,098 toy trucks spell out sentence for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 3 hours ago
2,098 toy trucks spell out sentence for Guinness World Record
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- An Idaho-based logistics company broke a Guinness World Record when employees used 2,098 toy trucks to spell out the sentence: "Truck drivers are the rock stars of the road!"
Swimmer finds wedding ring lost in channel 17 years earlier
Odd News // 2 days ago
Swimmer finds wedding ring lost in channel 17 years earlier
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A swimmer in a British Columbia channel found a ring had been dropped into the water by a man 17 years earlier.
Ty Cobb's dentures up for auction online
Odd News // 2 days ago
Ty Cobb's dentures up for auction online
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A California-based auction company is selling off an unusual piece of Detroit Tigers memorabilia: Ty Cobb's dentures.
Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia
Odd News // 3 days ago
Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Virginia said 10,000 customers, including at least two schools, were without power for over an hour when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment.
Woman makes a pizza run, wins $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 3 days ago
Woman makes a pizza run, wins $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a brief trip to pick up pizza for dinner led to her winning a $50,000 lottery jackpot.
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family's bathroom
Odd News // 3 days ago
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family's bathroom
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police were summoned to an Ohio home early Friday morning when residents made an unusual discovery in their bathroom -- a coyote.
Bomb squad removes 'old war relic' from Illinois home
Odd News // 3 days ago
Bomb squad removes 'old war relic' from Illinois home
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said a bomb squad was summoned to a home when residents contacted authorities about an "old war relic" that may have been a grenade.
Firefighters rescue deer caught in lacrosse net
Odd News // 3 days ago
Firefighters rescue deer caught in lacrosse net
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a large buck found with its antlers entangled in a lacrosse net in a resident's yard.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Swimmer finds wedding ring lost in channel 17 years earlier
Swimmer finds wedding ring lost in channel 17 years earlier
Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia
Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia
Ty Cobb's dentures up for auction online
Ty Cobb's dentures up for auction online
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family's bathroom
Coyote found hiding in Ohio family's bathroom
Bomb squad removes 'old war relic' from Illinois home
Bomb squad removes 'old war relic' from Illinois home
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement