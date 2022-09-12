Italian chefs break Guinness World Record with 70-foot cannolo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A team of chefs in Italy broke a Guinness World Record by cooking up a cannolo measuring 70 feet and 3.7 inches long.

The record attempt Sunday in Caltanissetta, Sicily, featured a team of chefs from across Italy coming together to cook the world's longest cannolo -- a dessert better known as the plural cannoli.

The massive shell was filled with more than 1,500 pounds of ricotta, organizers said.

The attempt was organized by Ristoworld Italia and led by master pastry chef Lillo Defraia.

The 70-foot, 3.7-inch cannolo took the record from a 16-foot, 4.9-inch cannolo made in 2016.