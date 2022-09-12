Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party, eats cupcakes

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A bear crashed a 2-year-old's birthday party in Connecticut and was filmed feasting on cupcakes while the party-goers fled inside.

Rauf and Laura Majidian said they were hosting a birthday party for their son, Cyrus, outside their West Hartford home when a bear emerged from the woods.

The parents and the other adults at the party rushed to get the kids inside, but the bruin was more interested in the contents of the picnic table, the Majidians said.

The bear was filmed feasting on cupcakes from the picnic table while the party attendees watched through a window.