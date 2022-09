An outdoor showing of "101 Dalmatians" in Worcester, England, broke a Guinness World Record when 127 canines attended. Photo by yousafbhutta/Pixabay.com

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- An outdoor showing of the film 101 Dalmatians in England broke a Guinness World Record when 127 dogs attended the film. Rachel Marie, 23, who runs a dog boarding service, organized the event Sunday at Perdiswell Leisure Centre in Worcester. Advertisement

Marie had hoped to gather 200 dogs to watch the film, but was still successful in breaking the record when 127 canines turned up with their owners.

The previous record for most dogs at an outdoor cinema screening was set in 2019 in Brazil, when 120 dogs attended a showing of The Secret Life of Pets 2.

The event raised $634 for the Amicii Dog Rescue charity.