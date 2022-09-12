Man trying to rescue cat from Ohio storm drain gets stuck in grate

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Ohio came to the rescue of a man who got his leg stuck in the steel grate of a storm drain cover while attempting to rescue a cat.

The Fayetteville Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded Sunday evening when a man's leg became stuck in the steel grate of a storm drain cover along U.S. 52, near the intersection with CR-120.

The man told firefighters he became stuck while trying to rescue a cat that appeared to have been injured by a car.

The firefighters used hydraulic extrication tools to expand the gap between the bars of the grate so the man could pull his leg free.

"After freeing the victim, crews immediately went to work on rescuing the animal, putting their confined space rescue training to work and inched approximately 40 feet into the culvert and ushered the injured animal to safety," the post said.