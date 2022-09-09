Trending
Odd News
Sept. 9, 2022 / 1:43 PM

Bomb squad removes 'old war relic' from Illinois home

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Police in Illinois said a bomb squad was summoned to a home when residents contacted authorities about an "old war relic" that may have been a grenade.

The Village of Westchester said in a Facebook post that police were summoned to a home where residents reported finding an "old war relic" that may have been an explosive device.

A photo released by police shows what appears to be an old grenade, possibly dating as far back as World War II.

Police said the suspected explosive was removed from the scene by the Cook County Bomb Squad.

It was unclear where the object came from or how long it had been at the home.

Firefighters rescue deer caught in lacrosse net Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana International Sudoku Day was founded in 2013

