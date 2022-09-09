Trending
Odd News
Sept. 9, 2022 / 1:00 PM

Firefighters rescue deer caught in lacrosse net

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a large buck found with its antlers entangled in a lacrosse net in a resident's yard.

The Hanover Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews were summoned to a home where the deer was found with its rack caught in the lacrosse net.

The post said firefighters freed the animal by cutting through the net.

"The buck put up a good fight, but a few bumps and bruises were well worth getting this animal back into the wild," the post said.

