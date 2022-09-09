Firefighters rescue deer caught in lacrosse net

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Massachusetts came to the rescue of a large buck found with its antlers entangled in a lacrosse net in a resident's yard.

The Hanover Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews were summoned to a home where the deer was found with its rack caught in the lacrosse net.

Advertisement

The post said firefighters freed the animal by cutting through the net.

"The buck put up a good fight, but a few bumps and bruises were well worth getting this animal back into the wild," the post said.