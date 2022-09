Jose Flores Velasquez of Annandale, Va., took his scratch-off ticket to a Virginia Lottery office expecting to claim a $600 prize, but he soon discovered his ticket was actually worth $1 million. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who visited a state lottery office to claim a $600 prize was shocked to learn his ticket was actually worth $1 million. Jose Flores Velasquez of Annandale told Virginia Lottery officials he picked up a 20X the Money scratch-off ticket from the Safeway store in Annandale when he stopped to buy some soft drinks. Advertisement

Velasquez said he thought the ticket was a $600 winner, so he took it to the Virginia Lottery's customer service center in Woodbridge to claim his modest prize. The player said he was stunned when employees at the center looked at his ticket and told him it was a $1 million winner.

The winner chose to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $759,878 before taxes. He said the prize money will go toward taking care of his family and potentially starting his own business.