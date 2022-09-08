Deer rescued from net, saw horse in Michigan resident's yard

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan said a buck had to be rescued twice when a police officer cut it free from some netting -- and the animal immediately got its antlers caught in a saw horse.

The Ann Arbor Police Department said an officer responded to a call about a deer in distress Wednesday and arrived to find the buck's antlers were entangled in netting in a resident's back yard.

The department shared video on Facebook showing the officer cutting through the net to free the deer. The panicked animal then attempts to run away and gets its antlers caught in a sawhorse being used to support a small boat.

"The deer eventually made a safe (but frantic) exit and was happily on its way," police wrote in the Facebook post.