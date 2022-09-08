Trending
Odd News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 2:51 PM

Deer rescued from net, saw horse in Michigan resident's yard

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan said a buck had to be rescued twice when a police officer cut it free from some netting -- and the animal immediately got its antlers caught in a saw horse.

The Ann Arbor Police Department said an officer responded to a call about a deer in distress Wednesday and arrived to find the buck's antlers were entangled in netting in a resident's back yard.

The department shared video on Facebook showing the officer cutting through the net to free the deer. The panicked animal then attempts to run away and gets its antlers caught in a sawhorse being used to support a small boat.

"The deer eventually made a safe (but frantic) exit and was happily on its way," police wrote in the Facebook post.

Latest Headlines

Sanitation workers dig through dump to find woman's lost rings
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Sanitation workers dig through dump to find woman's lost rings
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Sanitation workers in Nova Scotia spent more than two hours digging through piles of trash at a dump to recover five rings that were accidentally thrown out with a paper towel.
Indiana woman breaks world record by wakesurfing nearly 15 hours
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Indiana woman breaks world record by wakesurfing nearly 15 hours
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- An Indiana woman broke her own Guinness World Record by wakesurfing for nearly 15 hours.
Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Home-invading python removed from family's recliner chair
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Home-invading python removed from family's recliner chair
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler paid a visit to a family's home to help them with an unusual problem -- a large snake that came inside and crawled inside a recliner chair.
Dye spill turns stretch of South Carolina highway pink
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Dye spill turns stretch of South Carolina highway pink
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in South Carolina was temporarily colored pink when clothing dye spilled from the back of a trailer involved in a crash.
Firefighters rescue cow stranded in river
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cow stranded in river
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to an unusual situation when they were called to rescue a cow stranded in a river.
Man uses same lottery numbers every day, wins $25,000 a year for life
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man uses same lottery numbers every day, wins $25,000 a year for life
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery after using the same numbers to enter the Lucky For Life drawing every day for several months.
Bear wanders into California home, steals cake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear wanders into California home, steals cake
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in California shared body camera footage from an unusual call involving a bear that stole a freshly baked cake from a resident's kitchen.
'Mystery' eggs found in loggerhead turtle nests in North Carolina
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Mystery' eggs found in loggerhead turtle nests in North Carolina
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Researchers in North Carolina said they are trying to determine the purpose of "mystery" eggs found in several loggerhead turtle nests.
Teen breaks his own record with 4.014-inch mouth gape
Odd News // 1 day ago
Teen breaks his own record with 4.014-inch mouth gape
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Minnesota teenager broke his own Guinness World Record when his mouth gape was measured at 4.014 inches.
