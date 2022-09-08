Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 11:09 AM

Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.

Ernest and Viesia Godek said they cut their engine when they spotted a trio of killer whales near their boat while fishing at Pedder Bay, near Victoria.

Advertisement

The pair said they soon heard a banging on the bottom of the boat, followed by the appearance of a sea lion at the side of their craft.

The sea lion then jumped onto the side of the boat in an apparent attempt to escape the killer whales.

"It tipped the boat over to the point where we had to hang on to the gunnels, the water started pouring into the boat ... I was just hoping that we wouldn't totally tip over," Ernest Godek told the Times Colonist.

The boat righted itself and the sea lion plunged back into the water. The couple said it continued to follow them as they headed back to shore.

Photos and video of the encounter were captured by passengers on a nearby whale watching boat.

Mark Malleson, the vessel operator, estimated the California sea lion weighed 700-800 pounds.

Advertisement

"If that animal had landed in the boat, somebody could have gotten seriously hurt, just from the sheer size or from the teeth," Malleson told CTV News.

Read More

Home-invading python removed from family's recliner chair Dye spill turns stretch of South Carolina highway pink Firefighters rescue cow stranded in river

Latest Headlines

Home-invading python removed from family's recliner chair
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Home-invading python removed from family's recliner chair
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler paid a visit to a family's home to help them with an unusual problem -- a large snake that came inside and crawled inside a recliner chair.
Dye spill turns stretch of South Carolina highway pink
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Dye spill turns stretch of South Carolina highway pink
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in South Carolina was temporarily colored pink when clothing dye spilled from the back of a trailer involved in a crash.
Firefighters rescue cow stranded in river
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Firefighters rescue cow stranded in river
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to an unusual situation when they were called to rescue a cow stranded in a river.
Man uses same lottery numbers every day, wins $25,000 a year for life
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Man uses same lottery numbers every day, wins $25,000 a year for life
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery after using the same numbers to enter the Lucky For Life drawing every day for several months.
Bear wanders into California home, steals cake
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Bear wanders into California home, steals cake
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in California shared body camera footage from an unusual call involving a bear that stole a freshly baked cake from a resident's kitchen.
'Mystery' eggs found in loggerhead turtle nests in North Carolina
Odd News // 21 hours ago
'Mystery' eggs found in loggerhead turtle nests in North Carolina
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Researchers in North Carolina said they are trying to determine the purpose of "mystery" eggs found in several loggerhead turtle nests.
Teen breaks his own record with 4.014-inch mouth gape
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Teen breaks his own record with 4.014-inch mouth gape
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Minnesota teenager broke his own Guinness World Record when his mouth gape was measured at 4.014 inches.
Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Horse missing for two days turns up on Virginia highway
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Virginia State Police said a horse missing from a farm for two days was returned home after being found blocking traffic on a highway.
Endangered Masai giraffe born at Columbus Zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Endangered Masai giraffe born at Columbus Zoo
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- An endangered Masai giraffe was recently born at the Columbus Zoo.
Wisconsin couple's 'Mewseum' gives 'rescued' cat figurines a home
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin couple's 'Mewseum' gives 'rescued' cat figurines a home
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Shawn Redner and Hilary Siegel-Redner discuss transforming their Menomonee Falls, Wis., home into Redner's Rescued Cat Figurine Mewseum.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Wisconsin couple's 'Mewseum' gives 'rescued' cat figurines a home
Wisconsin couple's 'Mewseum' gives 'rescued' cat figurines a home
Escaped chimp wheeled back to Ukrainian zoo on a bicycle
Escaped chimp wheeled back to Ukrainian zoo on a bicycle
'Mystery' eggs found in loggerhead turtle nests in North Carolina
'Mystery' eggs found in loggerhead turtle nests in North Carolina
298 people do cannonballs into pool for Guinness World Record
298 people do cannonballs into pool for Guinness World Record
Bear wanders into California home, steals cake
Bear wanders into California home, steals cake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement