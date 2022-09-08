Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Sept. 8, 2022 / 4:31 PM

Bear caught on camera opening SUV door, climbing inside

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Colorado man shared security camera footage of a bear effortlessly opening the door of an unlocked SUV and climbing inside in an apparent search for food.

Dylan Faflick shared video filmed in Allenspark that shows the black bear approach the parked SUV and quickly use the handle to open an unlocked back door.

Advertisement

The bear is then seen climbing into the vehicle.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears are particularly active in the late summer and early fall months because they need to consume about 20,000 calories a day to prepare for winter hibernation.

Read More

Virginia man trying to claim $600 lottery prize finds out he won $1M Deer rescued from net, saw horse in Michigan resident's yard Sanitation workers dig through dump to find woman's lost rings

Latest Headlines

Teenager identifies every national flag in record time
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Teenager identifies every national flag in record time
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A teenager from Lebanon put his memory to the test and broke a Guinness World Record by correctly identifying all of the world's national flags in 4 minutes flat.
Virginia man trying to claim $600 lottery prize finds out he won $1M
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Virginia man trying to claim $600 lottery prize finds out he won $1M
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who visited a state lottery office to claim a $600 prize was shocked to learn his ticket was actually worth $1 million.
Deer rescued from net, saw horse in Michigan resident's yard
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Deer rescued from net, saw horse in Michigan resident's yard
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan said a buck had to be rescued twice when a police officer cut it free from some netting -- and the animal immediately got its antlers caught in a saw horse.
Sanitation workers dig through dump to find woman's lost rings
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Sanitation workers dig through dump to find woman's lost rings
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Sanitation workers in Nova Scotia spent more than two hours digging through piles of trash at a dump to recover five rings that were accidentally thrown out with a paper towel.
Indiana woman breaks world record by wakesurfing nearly 15 hours
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Indiana woman breaks world record by wakesurfing nearly 15 hours
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- An Indiana woman broke her own Guinness World Record by wakesurfing for nearly 15 hours.
Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A pair of boaters off the British Columbia coast received a shock when their small vessel was nearly capsized by a sea lion fleeing from killer whales.
Home-invading python removed from family's recliner chair
Odd News // 1 day ago
Home-invading python removed from family's recliner chair
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler paid a visit to a family's home to help them with an unusual problem -- a large snake that came inside and crawled inside a recliner chair.
Dye spill turns stretch of South Carolina highway pink
Odd News // 1 day ago
Dye spill turns stretch of South Carolina highway pink
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in South Carolina was temporarily colored pink when clothing dye spilled from the back of a trailer involved in a crash.
Firefighters rescue cow stranded in river
Odd News // 1 day ago
Firefighters rescue cow stranded in river
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to an unusual situation when they were called to rescue a cow stranded in a river.
Man uses same lottery numbers every day, wins $25,000 a year for life
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man uses same lottery numbers every day, wins $25,000 a year for life
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery after using the same numbers to enter the Lucky For Life drawing every day for several months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Mystery' eggs found in loggerhead turtle nests in North Carolina
'Mystery' eggs found in loggerhead turtle nests in North Carolina
Wisconsin couple's 'Mewseum' gives 'rescued' cat figurines a home
Wisconsin couple's 'Mewseum' gives 'rescued' cat figurines a home
Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
Sea lion jumps onto boat to escape killer whales
Home-invading python removed from family's recliner chair
Home-invading python removed from family's recliner chair
Escaped chimp wheeled back to Ukrainian zoo on a bicycle
Escaped chimp wheeled back to Ukrainian zoo on a bicycle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement