Bear caught on camera opening SUV door, climbing inside

Sept. 8 (UPI) -- A Colorado man shared security camera footage of a bear effortlessly opening the door of an unlocked SUV and climbing inside in an apparent search for food.

Dylan Faflick shared video filmed in Allenspark that shows the black bear approach the parked SUV and quickly use the handle to open an unlocked back door.

The bear is then seen climbing into the vehicle.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said bears are particularly active in the late summer and early fall months because they need to consume about 20,000 calories a day to prepare for winter hibernation.