Man uses same lottery numbers every day, wins $25,000 a year for life

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A Michigan man won a jackpot of $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery after using the same numbers to enter the Lucky For Life drawing every day for several months. Scott Snyder, 55, of Zeeland, told Michigan Lottery officials the Lucky For Life ticket he bought from the Mobil gas station on West Main Avenue in Zeeland bore a very familiar set of numbers. Advertisement

"I started playing this special set of numbers in February, and I have played them every day since," Snyder said.

Snyder's numbers, 07-12-31-37-44, matched the five white balls in the Aug. 7 drawing.

"I was checking some tickets at the store and got a message to visit a lottery office when I scanned one of them. I scanned it again and got the same message, so I told the clerk I must have won big," Snyder recalled.

"The clerk told me they had recently sold a $25,000 a year for life prize and he printed off the winning numbers so that I could check my ticket. When I realized that I was the big winner, I tried not to get too excited at first because it didn't seem real. I'm still having a hard time believing this is real," he said.

Snyder chose to take his winnings as a lump sum payment of $390,000. He said he plans to put his winnings toward a new home.