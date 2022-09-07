Dye spill turns stretch of South Carolina highway pink

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- A stretch of highway in South Carolina was temporarily colored pink when clothing dye spilled from the back of a trailer involved in a crash.

Spartanburg County Emergency Management said the trailer carrying clothing dye was involved in a crash Tuesday on Interstate 85, between Highway 129 and Highway 29.

The crash caused the trailer to spill its load of dye, turning the roadway a bright purple or dark pink color.

"There's been a spill of organic textile/clothing dye in 2 of the 3 lanes," emergency management said in a Facebook post. "Will be a while before a contractor cleans it up, and traffic is backed up. While the colors are pretty, we're pretty sure you don't want it on your car!"