Firefighters in England came to the rescue of a cow found stranded in a river near Sandy, Bedfordshire. Photo courtesy of Bedfordshire Fire Control/Twitter

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Firefighters in England responded to an unusual situation when they were called to rescue a cow stranded in a river. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Kemptson, Bedford and Harold responded Wednesday when a cow ended up in a river near Sandy and was unable to climb back out of the water.

Firefighters said it took about three hours to remove the cow from the water using straps and animal rescue gear.

"Water safe PPE was used by our crews and the farmer assisted with vehicles. The cow is now safely back in the field," firefighters tweeted.