Sept. 7, 2022 / 2:59 PM

Bear wanders into California home, steals cake

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Police in California shared body camera footage from an unusual call involving a bear that stole a freshly baked cake from a resident's kitchen.

The Simi Valley Police Department posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when a resident called 911 to report she and her son were locked in upstairs bedrooms while a bear rummaged through the ground floor of their home.

Police said the resident threw keys to the officers from an opened window so they could enter through the front door.

"As the officers entered the residence, they observed the bear in the kitchen," the Facebook post said. "It appeared the bear ate a freshly baked cake and rummaged through the refrigerator."

Police said the bear was startled by the officers' entrance and fled out the back door. The bear climbed a nearby tree, but descended after about 10 minutes and left the area.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife was notified of the incident, police said.

