Home-invading python removed from family's recliner chair

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- An Australian reptile wrangler paid a visit to a family's home to help them with an unusual problem -- a large snake that came inside and crawled inside a recliner chair.

Stuart McKenzie of Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 posted a video to Facebook showing what happened when he was called out to a Palmwoods, Queensland, home on a report of an invading snake.

McKenzie arrived to find a "rather large" carpet python that crawled up into the bottom of a recliner chair.

The snake catcher ended up having to remove the snake from the top of the chair.

"It took a while and was a delicate process but we were able to get the snake out eventually and relocate it back into the bush," he wrote in the Facebook post.