Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man ended up making two visits to Nebraska Lottery headquarters when he won a $20,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket and a $1,000 second prize from the same game within a week. The Nebraska Lottery said Sergey Nastin visited lottery headquarters Aug. 19 to collect a $20,000 top prize from a $20 Mega Multiplier scratch-off ticket.

Nastin returned to the lottery office just five days later to collect a $1,000 second prize from the same scratch-off game.

"Sergey said he's going to use the money to pay some bills, but was going to keep some for something fun like a jet ski," the lottery said in a news release.