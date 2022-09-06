Trending
Odd News
Sept. 6, 2022 / 3:31 PM

298 people do cannonballs into pool for Guinness World Record

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Belgian resort broke a Guinness World Record when 298 people did cannonball dives into its Olympic-sized swimming pool at the same time.

LAGO Gent Rozebroeken, a leisure chain with facilities around the country, celebrated the 10th anniversary of its flagship location in Ghent by having more than 300 people do cannonballs into the Olympic-sized indoor swimming pool.

Guinness World Records said each participant had to follow proper cannonball form, which features the diver raising their knees up to their chest and keeping their hands clasped around their knees until they hit the water.

The attempt was witnessed by two Guinness adjudicators to ensure proper form was followed.

Guinness World Records said a total 345 people took the simultaneous plunge into the pool, but only 298 of those followed proper cannonball form and were counted for the record.

Latest Headlines

Huge swarm of bees gathers around Florida family's porch light
Odd News // 39 minutes ago
Huge swarm of bees gathers around Florida family's porch light
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Bee experts said a large swarm of insects caught on camera gathering around a Florida family's porch light was likely just passing through.
Man wins $1,000 lottery prize five days after collecting $20,000 jackpot
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
Man wins $1,000 lottery prize five days after collecting $20,000 jackpot
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Nebraska man ended up making two visits to Nebraska Lottery headquarters when he won a $20,000 prize from a scratch-off ticket and a $1,000 second prize from the same game within a week.
Escaped chimp wheeled back to Ukrainian zoo on a bicycle
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped chimp wheeled back to Ukrainian zoo on a bicycle
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A chimpanzee that escaped from a Ukrainian zoo was returned to the facility on a zookeeper's bike.
Minnesota woman goes skydiving for 91st birthday
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Minnesota woman goes skydiving for 91st birthday
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- A Minnesota woman celebrated her upcoming 91st birthday by going skydiving for the first time.
Wolf briefly escapes enclosure at Ohio zoo
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Wolf briefly escapes enclosure at Ohio zoo
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An Ohio zoo confirmed a Mexican gray wolf escaped from an off-exhibit area and was about to access a guest path for about 5 minutes before being safely recaptured.
Man pops 26 water balloons in armpits in one minute
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Man pops 26 water balloons in armpits in one minute
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho man earned an unusual and messy Guinness World Record by using his armpits to pop 26 water balloons in one minute.
Wandering carpet python removed from Australian school window
Odd News // 3 days ago
Wandering carpet python removed from Australian school window
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher was called to a Queensland school to remove a large carpet python spotted lounging inside a window.
Box of live reptiles delivered to wrong New York address
Odd News // 3 days ago
Box of live reptiles delivered to wrong New York address
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police in New York responded to a home on a report of an unusual situation: a box of live reptiles was delivered to the wrong address.
California highway covered in tomatoes for the second time in a week
Odd News // 4 days ago
California highway covered in tomatoes for the second time in a week
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Authorities in Northern California said a truck crash on a Sacramento-area highway covered the roadway in tomatoes for the second time this week.
Woman uses her old license plate number to win a $50,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 4 days ago
Woman uses her old license plate number to win a $50,000 lottery prize
Sept. 2 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman used her old license plate number to enter the Maryland Lottery's Pick 5 drawing and ended up winning the $50,000 prize.
