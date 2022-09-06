Trending
Sept. 6, 2022 / 11:11 AM

Man pops 26 water balloons in armpits in one minute

By Ben Hooper

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- An Idaho man earned an unusual and messy Guinness World Record by using his armpits to pop more than two dozen water balloons in a minute.

David Rush, who has broken nearly 250 Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he first attempted the water balloon popping record in 2019.

But his run of 25 balloons popped failed to beat the record of 16 because several were disqualified for various violations of the guidelines.

Rush said he decided his latest attempt might be more successful in a new position, so he tried it while hanging upside-down.

"It still took multiple attempts and was nowhere near as easy as expected, but I broke the record by breaking 26 balloons in my armpits in one minute," Rush said.

